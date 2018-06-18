Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jun 18 2018
Two men from Karachi, Chitral drown in Keenjhar lake

Monday Jun 18, 2018

THATTA: Two people drowned on Sunday while they were on a leisurely trip to the town, Geo News reported, citing authorities, in what becomes the second such case after two men drowned at Karachi's Hawkes Bay beach.

The identities of the two men who drowned in Keenjhar Lake, otherwise known as Kalri Lake, were not revealed; however, one was from Karachi while the other from Chitral.

Two friends drown at Karachi's Hawke’s Bay beach

Search is under way for the bodies of the two family members who drowned

Friends drown at Sandspit beach

Earlier on Sunday, a friends' picnic turned into a tragedy after two young men drowned at Karachi's Sandspit beach.

According to police, the drowned youths — who were residents of North Nazimabad — were identified as Osama, 22, and Faraz, 19. The two, along with five other friends, had gone to the beach to enjoy the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

After the drowning incident, rescue personnel reached the site to search for the bodies of the two unfortunate friends.

