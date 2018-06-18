Bodies of drowned youths found at Karachi’s Sandspit beach

The drowned youths have been identified as 19-year-old Faraz (L) and 22-year-old Osama (R) Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: The bodies of 19-year-old Faraz and 22-year-old Osama who drowned on Sunday afternoon at Karachi's Sandspit beach have been recovered on Monday morning, Geo News reported, citing authorities.

Osama who was a resident of North Nazimabad and Faraz who was a resident of Federal B Area, had gone to the beach to enjoy the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The bodies were recovered after nearly 24 hours.

On May 23 last year, at least six people drowned while bathing off different beaches in Karachi, rescue personnel had confirmed.

In the first incident, four school friends—residents of Orangi Town—drowned while bathing off Sandspit beach. Rescue members recovered all the bodies.

Three others drowned off Sea View, of which one was rescued, while bodies of other two were recovered.

Two men drown in Keenjhar lake

In another incident, two people drowned on Sunday while taking a leisurely trip to the town.

The identities of the two men who drowned in Keenjhar Lake, otherwise known as Kalri Lake, have not been revealed; however, one was from Karachi while the other from Chitral.