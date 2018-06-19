Can't connect right now! retry
IG Sindh resolves to act against ‘black sheep’ in police dept

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jun 19, 2018

Inspector General of Police Sindh Amjad Javed Saleemi promised on Tuesday to take stern action against ‘black sheep’ in the police department. Photo: file

KARACHI: Inspector General of Police Sindh Amjad Javed Saleemi promised on Tuesday to take stern action against ‘black sheep’ in the police department.

“I will continue to work honestly and will not spare the corrupt officers working in the police department,” he remarked.

He shared that all the corrupt police officers will be suspended and sentenced while speaking to journalists after a visit to the Mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam.

He further remarked that wall-chalking is a crime, adding that work is being done for the elimination of street crime from the city. 

On Friday, IG Sindh had remarked that there are people within the department who are involved in criminal activities and protect criminal elements for their ulterior motives.

Addressing a meeting, the new provincial police chief said that the department begins to fail when it supports criminal elements, adding that the police needs to rid itself of the people involved in criminal activities.

Sindh IG admits police using ‘stone age’ techniques to tackle street crime

The new IG also expressed his dissatisfaction over the CCTV system placed to monitor the metropolis

"Sindh Police is a poorly-coordinated department, it seems rather than policing the department is doing something else," he said. 

"I have been nominated to ensure transparent polls. At any cost, we have to implement the directives of ECP by ensuring free and fair elections. I have one simple principle, officers who can deliver as per expectations will remain in my team and those who can't, I will dismiss them myself," he said.

