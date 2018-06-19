Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistan Army team wins military drill competition in Sandhurst, UK

Tuesday Jun 19, 2018

Photo: Pakistan High Commission

Pakistan Army team won an international military drill competition commonly known as 'All Arms and International Pace Sticking Competition' held at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, UK.

The Pakistan Military Academy secured the surprise win at the 90th military drill competition held in Sandhurst on June 14, Thursday.

Photo: Pakistan High Commission

Pakistan Army team won despite having trained for only two months for the drill exercise, a statement from the Pakistan High Commission in London stated.

Pakistan's High Commissioner to the UK Syed Ibne Abbas commended the dedication and spirit of the Pakistan Army team following the win.

Pakistan Army team once again demonstrated at the Sandhurst Competition the highest standards of professionalism and excellence maintained by our armed forces, Abbas said.

Photo: Pakistan High Commission


