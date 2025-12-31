DPM Dar to visit Beijing for 7th Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar. — X@NAofPakistan

Visit comes at invitation of Chinese FM Wang Yi.

Foreign ministers' dialogue to take place on January 4.

Forum highest consultative mechanism between Pakistan, China.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar will visit Beijing to co-chair the seventh round of the Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue, scheduled to take place on January 4, 2026, the Foreign Office (FO) said on Wednesday.

The DPM's visit comes at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs.

According to the statement, the strategic dialogue is the highest consultative mechanism between Pakistan and China, offering a structured forum to review the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation, alongside regional and international issues of mutual interest.

"During the dialogue, the two foreign ministers are expected to announce a range of initiatives and commemorative activities to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, which will be observed in 2026," the Foreign Office (FO) added.

The visit forms part of the regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and underscores their shared resolve to further expand and deepen the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

It also reaffirms the mutual commitment of Pakistan and China to regional peace, stability and sustainable development, the FO added.