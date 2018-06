CHITRAL: A video has recently emerged of a man seen harassing women in Chitral.



In the video, it can be seen that a man is forcefully trying to take pictures and make video of women passing by.

Despite the refusal of the women, the man kept on making footage of the women.

The women started walking briskly and hid their faces with scarf.

The man, who was making the video, identified himself as a policeman and resident of Peshawar.