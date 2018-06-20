Four terrorists killed in Balochistan operation: CTD

QUETTA: The provincial Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed on Wednesday the deaths of four terrorists in a three-hour-long operation, conducted with the assistance of intelligence agencies, in Tera Meel area of Dasht, Balochistan.



According to the CTD spokesperson, a woman is among the deceased terrorists while four security officials were injured in the operation.

It was stated that the CTD was transporting an under-custody terrorist to assist in an operation when the shootout took place.

CTD officials said one terrorist was shot dead by security personnel, one blew himself up killing no one else while the under-custody terrorist was killed in firing from terrorists.

Rescue officials said a five-year-old boy was also brought dead to the hospital and was said to have been killed as a result of the operation.



However, the minor's killing could not be confirmed by CTD officials.

Following the operation, CTD officials carried out a search of the compound used by the terrorists, saying they recovered large amounts of weapons and explosives.

Sources said a sub-machine gun snatched earlier from a security forces official has also been recovered.

Later, Balochistan Inspector General of Police Mohsin Hassan Butt visited the site of the operation where he was briefed by CTD officials.

Butt praised the CTD team which carried out the operation.

Policeman targetted in Quetta

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in the Nawakilli area of Quetta, a policeman;'s vehicle was targetted by unidentified attackers.

As a result, the policeman, his son and a relative were critically injured and shifted to a nearby hospital where the son and relative passed away.

The policeman, identified as an inspector at the Jinnah Town Police Station, has been shifted to the Combined Military Hospital.

Police officials said an investigation is under way.