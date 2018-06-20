Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 20 2018
By
SASalman Ashraf

Four terrorists killed in Balochistan operation: CTD

By
SASalman Ashraf

Wednesday Jun 20, 2018

QUETTA: The provincial Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed on Wednesday the deaths of four terrorists in a three-hour-long operation, conducted with the assistance of intelligence agencies, in Tera Meel area of Dasht, Balochistan. 

According to the CTD spokesperson, a woman is among the deceased terrorists while four security officials were injured in the operation. 

It was stated that the CTD was transporting an under-custody terrorist to assist in an operation when the shootout took place. 

CTD officials said one terrorist was shot dead by security personnel, one blew himself up killing no one else while the under-custody terrorist was killed in firing from terrorists. 

The site of the operation. Photos: Geo News
The site of the operation. Photos: Geo News
Items recovered from the terrorists' custody.
Items recovered from the terrorists' custody.
Items recovered from the terrorists' custody.
Items recovered from the terrorists' custody.
Items recovered from the terrorists' custody.
Items recovered from the terrorists' custody.
Vehicle carries security forces personnel.
Vehicle carries security forces personnel.

Rescue officials said a five-year-old boy was also brought dead to the hospital and was said to have been killed as a result of the operation.

However, the minor's killing could not be confirmed by CTD officials. 

Following the operation, CTD officials carried out a search of the compound used by the terrorists, saying they recovered large amounts of weapons and explosives. 

Sources said a sub-machine gun snatched earlier from a security forces official has also been recovered. 

Later, Balochistan Inspector General of Police Mohsin Hassan Butt visited the site of the operation where he was briefed by CTD officials.

Butt praised the CTD team which carried out the operation. 

Policeman targetted in Quetta

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in the Nawakilli area of Quetta, a policeman;'s vehicle was targetted by unidentified attackers.

As a result, the policeman, his son and a relative were critically injured and shifted to a nearby hospital where the son and relative passed away.

The policeman, identified as an inspector at the Jinnah Town Police Station, has been shifted to the Combined Military Hospital. 

Police officials said an investigation is under way.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Karachi court indicts Axact CEO, others in money laundering case

Karachi court indicts Axact CEO, others in money laundering case

 Updated 14 minutes ago
Asma Hamid removed as advocate general Punjab

Asma Hamid removed as advocate general Punjab

 Updated 57 minutes ago
PM Mulk in Karachi on day-long visit

PM Mulk in Karachi on day-long visit

Updated an hour ago
Oil tankers' body given 15 days to move out of Shireen Jinnah Colony

Oil tankers' body given 15 days to move out of Shireen Jinnah Colony

Updated 2 hours ago
Maryam's net assets worth over Rs845 million

Maryam's net assets worth over Rs845 million

Updated 2 hours ago
CJP vows to ensure transparency in allotment, lease of govt land

CJP vows to ensure transparency in allotment, lease of govt land

Updated 2 hours ago
Is anything being done right in Sindh, asks CJP

Is anything being done right in Sindh, asks CJP

 Updated 2 hours ago
Khawaja Haris presents concluding arguments in Avenfield reference

Khawaja Haris presents concluding arguments in Avenfield reference

 Updated 51 minutes ago
Footage of Maqsood’s ‘fake encounter’ in Karachi comes to forefront

Footage of Maqsood’s ‘fake encounter’ in Karachi comes to forefront

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM