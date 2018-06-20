ECP orders high-level transfers, postings in Sindh govt, police

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday accorded approval for transfer and posting of 14 secretaries, six Commissioners, 33 Deputy Commissioners, and two additional inspector generals of police in Sindh.



The approved transfers and postings include 14 DIGs and several Superintendents of Police (SPs) in the province.

According to a list issued by the electoral body, a copy of which is available with Geo.tv, Haroon Ahmed Khan will take charge as the Home Secretary Sindh, Rafique Boroho as the Secretary Mines and Mineral, Dr Usman Chacharr as the Secretary Health, Elia Shahid as the Secretary School Education, Iqbal Nafees as the Chairman Inquiry and Anti-Corruption Establishment, Fazlullah Pachoho as the Secretary Livestock and Fisheries Department, and Muhammad Ramzan Awan as the Secretary Local Government Sindh.

Similarly, Iqbal Hussain Durrani and Abdul Wahab Soomro will be appointed as the senior member and member of the Board of Revenue Sindh, respectively.

Dr Aftab Pathan will be appointed as the Additional IG Training and Establishment while the Additional IG Crime Ahmed Sheikh will be given the charge of Additional IG Finance and Welfare.