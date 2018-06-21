Pakistan’s total foreign reserves stand at US$16,798 million: SBP

ISLAMABAD: The State bank of Pakistan on Thursday said that the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$16,798.0 million on June 14, 2018, in a press release issued on Thursday.



In a brief breakdown, the country’s central bank disclosed:

Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan : US$ 10,264.3 million

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks : US$ 6,533.7 million

Total liquid foreign reserves : US$ 16,798.0 million

The State bank added that during the week ending June 14, SBP’s reserves increased by US$198 million to US$10,264 million, due to official inflows.