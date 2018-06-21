Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jun 21 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Pakistan’s total foreign reserves stand at US$16,798 million: SBP

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jun 21, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The State bank of Pakistan on Thursday said that the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$16,798.0 million on June 14, 2018, in a press release issued on Thursday.

In a brief breakdown, the country’s central bank disclosed:

Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan : US$ 10,264.3 million

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks : US$ 6,533.7 million

Total liquid foreign reserves : US$ 16,798.0 million

The State bank added that during the week ending June 14, SBP’s reserves increased by US$198 million to US$10,264 million, due to official inflows.

Local bourse continues to bleed after Moody’s downgrade

Oil falls ahead of expected OPEC deal to raise supply

FBR reopens Shaheen Air's Karachi office after briefly sealing it off

US jobless claims fall, mid-Atlantic manufacturing slows

Luxury sneakers: high style and a booming market

Moody’s changes Pakistan’s outlook to negative from stable

KSE-100 index falls over 700 points

US dollar hits all-time high of Rs125 in open market

Hackers steal $30m from top Seoul bitcoin exchange

