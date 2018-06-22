Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jun 22 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Bilawal attends wedding of Sanam Bhutto’s daughter in London

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jun 22, 2018

Bilawal Bhutto, Aseefa Bhutto and Bakhtawar Bhutto with their aunt, Sanam Bhutto, in London. Photo: Geo News

LONDON: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attended the wedding ceremony of his first cousin here on Saturday.

Bakhtawar and Aseefa Bhutto Zardari also attended the ceremony of Sanam Bhutto's daughter, Azadi Hussain. Tariq Islam and senior journalist Wajid Shamsul Hasan also attended the ceremony.

Azadi Hussain at her wedding ceremony. Photo: Geo News

Late Benazir Bhutto's close friend Victoria Schofield was also present among the attendees.

Sources informed that Bilawal after his arrival in London, conveyed his sympathies to ailing Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. The PPP leader wanted to visit the clinic in which ailing Kulsoom is being treated but was unable to go as he didn’t get security clearance.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Sanam Bhutto says Bilawal can steer Pakistan in right direction

Sanam Bhutto says Bilawal can steer Pakistan in right direction

 Updated 60 minutes ago
Two soldiers martyred, six terrorists killed in S Waziristan operation: ISPR

Two soldiers martyred, six terrorists killed in S Waziristan operation: ISPR

 Updated 49 minutes ago
Internal rifts should not be made public, says Tareen

Internal rifts should not be made public, says Tareen

Updated an hour ago
CJP expresses anger at Larkana sessions judge, throws his mobile phone on desk

CJP expresses anger at Larkana sessions judge, throws his mobile phone on desk

 Updated an hour ago
JI chief Siraj-ul-Haq owns assets worth Rs2.9 million

JI chief Siraj-ul-Haq owns assets worth Rs2.9 million

Updated an hour ago
Petition against Maryam’s candidature for PP-173 dismissed

Petition against Maryam’s candidature for PP-173 dismissed

Updated 2 hours ago
Appellate tribunal overrules petition against Imran's NA-243 candidature

Appellate tribunal overrules petition against Imran's NA-243 candidature

Updated 2 hours ago
Appellate tribunal dismisses petition against Nisar's candidature from NA-63

Appellate tribunal dismisses petition against Nisar's candidature from NA-63

 Updated 3 hours ago
CJP says judiciary won't stay silent on rights of citizens

CJP says judiciary won't stay silent on rights of citizens

 Updated 9 minutes ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM