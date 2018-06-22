Bilawal attends wedding of Sanam Bhutto’s daughter in London

Bilawal Bhutto, Aseefa Bhutto and Bakhtawar Bhutto with their aunt, Sanam Bhutto, in London. Photo: Geo News

LONDON: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attended the wedding ceremony of his first cousin here on Saturday.



Bakhtawar and Aseefa Bhutto Zardari also attended the ceremony of Sanam Bhutto's daughter, Azadi Hussain. Tariq Islam and senior journalist Wajid Shamsul Hasan also attended the ceremony.

Azadi Hussain at her wedding ceremony. Photo: Geo News

Late Benazir Bhutto's close friend Victoria Schofield was also present among the attendees.

Sources informed that Bilawal after his arrival in London, conveyed his sympathies to ailing Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. The PPP leader wanted to visit the clinic in which ailing Kulsoom is being treated but was unable to go as he didn’t get security clearance.