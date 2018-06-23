FBR tax amnesty scheme effective till June 30: official

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday said that the deadline of filing assets under tax amnesty scheme is till June 30.



Speaking in a press conference, FBR spokesperson Dr Iqbal said that the deadline to file assets under tax amnesty scheme is until June 30 and it won't be extended as the department doesn’t have mandate to do it.

He said that the scheme is an opportunity to the people to file their local and foreign assets and warned that the failure of this scheme would bring disastrous consequences.

"Foreign assets will taxed two percent while the local assets will be taxed five percent under the scheme," Dr Iqbal added.

The FBR spokesperson said that no criminal can take advantage from the scheme and it is not for the people holding public office, he added that its premature to say anything on the revenues from the scheme.