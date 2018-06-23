Can't connect right now! retry
business
Saturday Jun 23 2018
By
GEO NEWS

FBR tax amnesty scheme effective till June 30: official

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jun 23, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday said that the deadline of filing assets under tax amnesty scheme is till June 30.

Speaking in a press conference, FBR spokesperson Dr Iqbal said that the deadline to file assets under tax amnesty scheme is until June 30 and it won't be extended as the department doesn’t have mandate to do it.

He said that the scheme is an opportunity to the people to file their local and foreign assets and warned that the failure of this scheme would bring disastrous consequences.

"Foreign assets will taxed two percent while the local assets will be taxed five percent under the scheme," Dr Iqbal added.

The FBR spokesperson said that no criminal can take advantage from the scheme and it is not for the people holding public office, he added that its premature to say anything on the revenues from the scheme. 

Comments

More From Business:

Tesla recycling machine catches fire at California campus

Tesla recycling machine catches fire at California campus

 Updated 8 hours ago
Local bourse continues to bleed after Moody’s downgrade

Local bourse continues to bleed after Moody’s downgrade

Updated 20 hours ago
Pakistan’s total foreign reserves stand at US$16,798 million: SBP

Pakistan’s total foreign reserves stand at US$16,798 million: SBP

 Updated 2 days ago
Oil falls ahead of expected OPEC deal to raise supply

Oil falls ahead of expected OPEC deal to raise supply

 Updated 2 days ago
FBR reopens Shaheen Air's Karachi office after briefly sealing it off

FBR reopens Shaheen Air's Karachi office after briefly sealing it off

 Updated 2 days ago
US jobless claims fall, mid-Atlantic manufacturing slows

US jobless claims fall, mid-Atlantic manufacturing slows

 Updated 2 days ago
Luxury sneakers: high style and a booming market

Luxury sneakers: high style and a booming market

 Updated 2 days ago
Moody’s changes Pakistan’s outlook to negative from stable

Moody’s changes Pakistan’s outlook to negative from stable

 Updated 3 days ago
KSE-100 index falls over 700 points

KSE-100 index falls over 700 points

Updated 3 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM