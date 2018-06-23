Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jun 23 2018
By
Asiya Ansar

ECP orders security for election candidates, political leaders

By
Asiya Ansar

Saturday Jun 23, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered provincial governments to provide security to all candidates contesting the upcoming general election and political leaders.

The Commission, in a letter to all four provincial governments, has directed the respective chief secretaries to ensure security arrangements for the election candidates and leaders of political parties, sources privy to the matter said.

The ECP has also asked the relevant authorities to install CCTV cameras in sensitive polling stations for monitoring.

Earlier today, caretaker Punjab chief minister Dr Hasan Askari chaired a meeting to finalise security arrangements for the political parties in view of the upcoming election. It was decided during the meeting that fool-proof security would be ensured for key political leaders. 

The interim CM also reiterated his resolve to make all possible efforts for free and fair election. 

Earlier this week, sources said the Ministry of Defence has agreed to provide 350,000 troops for election duties as requested by the ECP. 

According to the sources, the defence ministry has decided to call back for the purpose army, air force and navy personnel who retired in the last two years.

Media reports claimed that with 350,000 available personnel, the armed forces will be able to post two security officials inside and two outside around 85,000 polling stations.

The general election is scheduled to be held on July 25. 

More From Pakistan:

Punjab Food Authority team attacked in Murree

Punjab Food Authority team attacked in Murree

 Updated 8 minutes ago
Independent candidate declares assets worth billions

Independent candidate declares assets worth billions

 Updated 19 minutes ago
Motorcycles replace boats as Rawal dam gets almost bone dry

Motorcycles replace boats as Rawal dam gets almost bone dry

 Updated 2 hours ago
PML-N decides not to field candidate against Nisar: sources

PML-N decides not to field candidate against Nisar: sources

 Updated 2 hours ago
PTI Lahore leader decries workers’ exploitation in distribution of tickets

PTI Lahore leader decries workers’ exploitation in distribution of tickets

Updated 3 hours ago
Ali Zafar files Rs1bn defamation suit against Meesha Shafi

Ali Zafar files Rs1bn defamation suit against Meesha Shafi

 Updated 4 hours ago
PML-N announces candidates for national, provincial assembly seats from Punjab

PML-N announces candidates for national, provincial assembly seats from Punjab

 Updated 60 minutes ago
Have not quit politics only resigned as APML chairman: Musharraf

Have not quit politics only resigned as APML chairman: Musharraf

 Updated 5 hours ago
PAT decides against contesting General Election 2018

PAT decides against contesting General Election 2018

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM