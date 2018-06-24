One wounded in Tipu Sultan Rd firing, 14 detained in separate Karachi operation

Image: Geo.tv/Geo News

KARACHI: At least one person was wounded in a firing incident Saturday night here on the city's Tipu Sultan Road, branching off from Shahrah-e-Faisal, Geo News reported, citing security and rescue authorities.



The cause of the firing was yet to be determined, police said.



On the other hand, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) carried out a search operation in SITE, Super Highway, and Muhammadi Goth areas late last night.

A door-to-door search was conducted during the operation, which led to the detention of at least 14 suspects, police noted.