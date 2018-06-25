Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jun 25 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Previous provincial govt destroyed KP's economy: Maulana Fazl

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jun 25, 2018

PESHAWAR: Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman claimed that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's economy has been completely destroyed by the previous provincial government.

Addressing a public rally at Ring road, Rehman said that the PTI government indebted the people of the province by Rs325 billion. 

"The Muslim world looks towards Pakistan for the resolution of persisting issues," he said to a charged crowd, adding, "change will only come if we  raise the flag of Islam in country." 

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam F chief also congratulated Tayyap Erdogan on the recently-held polls in Turkey.

Earlier Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Siraj-ul-Haq addressed the gathering, saying that the public needs to get the country rid of corrupt mafia through vote.

He said that the leaders of the parties included in the coalition don't have their names in Panama.

The JI emir said that the National Accountability Bureau failed to hold accountable corrupt people and now public will do it.

Siraj said that the coalition will implement Shariah in the country even if its given a-day to govern the country.

"We need real democracy here not a Lotacracy," he said. 

MMA introduces 12-point election manifesto 

On June 5, the revived religious political parties’ alliance had announced its 12-point manifesto for general elections 2018.

Addressing a press conference, the MMA leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the alliance’s manifesto includes implementation of Nizam-e-Mustafa (PBUH), safeguarding all Islamic provisions in the constitution, empowered parliament, ensuring free and fair judiciary and devolution of power.

“A dignified and independent foreign policy will be ensured in the country if the people of Pakistan choose MMA in coming polls,” Rehman added, “new provinces should not be made on ethnic and linguistic basis but the alliance won’t oppose any movement calling for new provinces.”

The MMA leader said that education, provision of employment and abolition of unnecessary direct and indirect taxes, and subsidy on necessity items have been prioritised by the alliance.

Rehman said that the religious alliance would ensure construction of new dams, effective mechanism for generation and distribution of power and will make a concrete strategy to counter India’s aggression over water supply to Pakistan.

"We stand for giving employment opportunities to the native population in CPEC projects and for farmer-friendly policies," he said.

Responding to a question over the ongoing case in the Supreme Court on his security protocol, Rehman challenged Chief Justice of Pakistan to swap his security protocol with him.

“My differences with Imran Khan are ideological, not personal,” Rehman said.

More From Pakistan:

Couldn't secure enough seats in 2013 due to lack of experience: Imran

Couldn't secure enough seats in 2013 due to lack of experience: Imran

 Updated 48 minutes ago
MQM-P suspends basic membership of Shahid Pasha

MQM-P suspends basic membership of Shahid Pasha

 Updated 52 minutes ago
SIUT’s 50th batch of volunteers awarded certificates

SIUT’s 50th batch of volunteers awarded certificates

 Updated 2 hours ago
Dar seen avoiding journalists' queries in London

Dar seen avoiding journalists' queries in London

 Updated 2 hours ago
Sindh education dept seeks extension in summer vacation

Sindh education dept seeks extension in summer vacation

 Updated 2 hours ago
NAB arrests PML-N's Qamarul Islam in Saaf Pani Company case

NAB arrests PML-N's Qamarul Islam in Saaf Pani Company case

 Updated 31 minutes ago
Kulsoom’s condition deteriorating due to infection: Nawaz

Kulsoom’s condition deteriorating due to infection: Nawaz

 Updated 2 hours ago
PPP finalises manifesto for General Election 2018

PPP finalises manifesto for General Election 2018

 Updated 4 hours ago
ISPR warns citizens of individuals impersonating as army officers

ISPR warns citizens of individuals impersonating as army officers

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM