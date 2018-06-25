Previous provincial govt destroyed KP's economy: Maulana Fazl

PESHAWAR: Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman claimed that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's economy has been completely destroyed by the previous provincial government.

Addressing a public rally at Ring road, Rehman said that the PTI government indebted the people of the province by Rs325 billion.

"The Muslim world looks towards Pakistan for the resolution of persisting issues," he said to a charged crowd, adding, "change will only come if we raise the flag of Islam in country."

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam F chief also congratulated Tayyap Erdogan on the recently-held polls in Turkey.

Earlier Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Siraj-ul-Haq addressed the gathering, saying that the public needs to get the country rid of corrupt mafia through vote.

He said that the leaders of the parties included in the coalition don't have their names in Panama.

The JI emir said that the National Accountability Bureau failed to hold accountable corrupt people and now public will do it.

Siraj said that the coalition will implement Shariah in the country even if its given a-day to govern the country.

"We need real democracy here not a Lotacracy," he said.

MMA introduces 12-point election manifesto

On June 5, the revived religious political parties’ alliance had announced its 12-point manifesto for general elections 2018.

Addressing a press conference, the MMA leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the alliance’s manifesto includes implementation of Nizam-e-Mustafa (PBUH), safeguarding all Islamic provisions in the constitution, empowered parliament, ensuring free and fair judiciary and devolution of power.

“A dignified and independent foreign policy will be ensured in the country if the people of Pakistan choose MMA in coming polls,” Rehman added, “new provinces should not be made on ethnic and linguistic basis but the alliance won’t oppose any movement calling for new provinces.”

The MMA leader said that education, provision of employment and abolition of unnecessary direct and indirect taxes, and subsidy on necessity items have been prioritised by the alliance.

Rehman said that the religious alliance would ensure construction of new dams, effective mechanism for generation and distribution of power and will make a concrete strategy to counter India’s aggression over water supply to Pakistan.

"We stand for giving employment opportunities to the native population in CPEC projects and for farmer-friendly policies," he said.

Responding to a question over the ongoing case in the Supreme Court on his security protocol, Rehman challenged Chief Justice of Pakistan to swap his security protocol with him.

“My differences with Imran Khan are ideological, not personal,” Rehman said.