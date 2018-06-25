PTI issues list of election candidates

File photo of PTI rally in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday released the final list of its candidates running in the elections, scheduled for July 25.

The PTI stated that the list has been issued with its chairman Imran Khan’s approval, further adding that the candidates for the remaining few constituencies will be decided in near future.

The party has nominated as many as 229 candidates for the National Assembly seats out of a total 272 seats. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imran Khan’s party has awarded tickets to 90 candidates off 99 seats.

In a rather surprising development in Punjab, the party chose Khalid Maqbool Chohan over Ayesha Nazir in NA-163. A sigh of relief will be seen in the old guards of the party as the loyalist Ali Muhammad Khan’s name has been included in the final list.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his sons Zain Hussain Qureshi will be contesting from NA-156 and NA-157.

Tahir Sadik has been assigned the task to contest on two constituencies of Attock.

In addition, 79 candidates have been chosen to contest in Sindh on provincial assembly seats.

Three people, including Asad Umar, have been awarded PTI's ticket to contest the election from the capital city of Islamabad.

It has also chosen 11 candidates for election in FATA.

The PTI has withdrawn its party ticket from former federal minister Sikandar Hayat Bosan amid growing protest by angry workers against “unjustified” award of tickets in many constituencies.



Bosan had been awarded a ticket to contest the upcoming general election from NA-154 Multan constituency. However, several party workers from the constituency protested against the party’s decision to award a ticket to the former minister, who joined the PTI only last month when the party he was last with, PML-N, completed its five-year term.

The PTI has meanwhile said it will make a decision about NA-154 Multan later.

List of PTI candidates on National and Provincial Assembly seats







