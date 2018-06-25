All-out efforts will be made to conduct free, fair elections: Info minister Zafar

Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Law Affairs Barrister Ali Zafar. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Law Affairs Barrister Ali Zafar said on Sunday that all-out efforts will be made to conduct a free, fair, and transparent general election in a peaceful manner.

Talking to a private news channel, he said complaints and suggestions to ensure transparency in holding elections will be welcomed by the caretaker government. Zafar added that citizens could approach the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) by writing a letter, in case of any complaints.

Commenting on the role of media, the information minister said, "It is an important organ of the state and it should keep an eye on every incident besides working on self-regulation."

Zafar also remarked that the international media will be invited to witness the general election in the country. A list of international media outlets to be invited to Pakistan is being prepared by the government, he added.

To a question regarding the looming water shortage threats, he said that teams of professionals and experts were being formed to brainstorm solutions.