Chinese firm to make 'magic stadium' for World Cup 2022

The Ras Abu Aboud Stadium proposed for World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Photo: CIMC

A Chinese firm will be producing a “magic stadium' for World Cup 2022 hosted by Qatar which will be the first "green stadium".

According to Business Insider, Guangdong-based company China International Marine Container (CIMC) will be behind the construction of Ras Abu Aboud Stadium, which will be "detachable, mobile and recyclable", a first in the history of FIFA World Cup.

The stadium will consist of 990 modular containers and seven storeys with a detachable modular building.

The detachable stadium can be reused for other competitions and can also be pieced together into several small venues, a statement on the website reads.

According to project manager Wang Fei, each one of the 990 modular containers is about 6×2.5×2.5m (L×W×H), designed and decorated with different colours and patterns at the time of on-site assembly.

The sample container is furnished with a well-outfitted bathroom, tangerine inner wall, black partition and champagne gold hall, which looks like a modern star hotel.

Fei added, after the site is selected, the framework of the entire stadium is constructed with steel structure, with the containers being put in place like Lego building blocks. After being set up, the stadium is painted and decorated.

The stadium can also be completely converted into economically affordable housing or refugee housing.

Moreover, the place where the original stadium stands can be quickly turned into a green park, Fei added.