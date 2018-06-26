Can't connect right now! retry
PTI chief admits grouping within his party

Tuesday Jun 26, 2018

PTI chairman Imran Khan admits grouping within his party during his appearance on Geo News' show 'Capital Talk'. — Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan Tuesday admitted that there exist different groups within his party.

Speaking on Geo News' show Capital Talk, the PTI chairman said that Jahangir Tareen and Shah Mehmood Qureshi had their groups in Tehreek-e-Insaf.

He, however, said that tension between the two heavyweights was reducing, expressing hope that this grouping would end once the PTI came into power.

No competition with person who can't contest election, Qureshi says about Tareen

'My competition is in the political arena and a person who cannot even contest the election, who is not part of the game, is not my competitor'

Khan also announced that his party would adjust seats with other political parties in order to defeat Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the forthcoming General Election 2018.

"We have to defeat Nawaz-league in this match," he said, adding that they had formed a strategy to win the polls.

The PTI chief claimed that 95 per cent surveys pertaining to his party's candidates proved to be right.

Regarding his party's manifesto, he said that it was ready and would be issued between July 3 and 5.

Khan also said that they were human beings, not angels, and mistakes did occur.

"Sharif brothers either attack Shaukat Khanum [hospital] or my personal life," he lamented.

My book mentions BlackBerry, PTI is scared of it: Reham Khan

Imran’s former wife Reham spoke further to Geo News in London on the subject of the phone

The PTI chairman alleged that they were also behind the book and former chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry.

His remark was an apparent reference to a forthcoming book, an autobiography, authored by his former wife Reham Khan, who the PTI leaders have accused of having backing from the rival PML-N.

He also vowed that they would not issue development funds to members of the national and provincial assemblies.

Khan maintained that the issuance of funds to MNAs and MPAs promoted corruption.

Commenting on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), he said that if his party formed the next government then it would not privatise the national flag-carrier.



