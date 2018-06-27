Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 27 2018
By
Irshad Qureshi

Election tribunal disqualifies former PM Abbasi under Article 62(1)(f)

By
Irshad Qureshi

Wednesday Jun 27, 2018

RAWALPINDI: The appellate election tribunal Wednesday disqualified former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for "concealing facts and withholding information from voters" in his nomination forms submitted for NA-57 Murree — his home constituency.

In its written verdict, the tribunal said that Abbasi does not meet the requirements under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The verdict read that the former premier was found "guilty of concealment of facts and withholding of the complete information from his voters."

It said that Abbasi "is not an honest and Ameen person and after such declaration, declare him as not a qualified person to be elected or chosen as a Member of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) within the meaning of Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973."

The verdict was announced by head of the tribunal Justice Ibadur Rehman Lodhi.

'Appellate court doesn't have authority to disqualify for life'

In his response to the verdict, Abbasi said the appellate court did not have the authority to disqualify a person for life.

"I was disqualified over the matter of market value of assets," he said.

The former prime minister explained that his father had purchased their house in 1974 and he had mentioned the same price in his nomination forms on which the property was purchased.

'Verdict pertains to one constituency'

Commenting on the development, Barrister Farogh Naseem said the verdict pertained to only one constituency. 

Naseem maintained that it would not have an impact on other constituencies.

The tribunal had on Monday reserved the verdict on an appeal against the acceptance of Abbasi's nomination papers by the returning officer (RO) and announced it today. 

Announcing the decision today, the tribunal head, Lahore High Court's Justice Ibadur Rehman Lodhi,  accepted all the objections of the petitioner. 

Petitioner Masood Ahmed Abbasi had challenged Khaqan Abbasi's candidature, accusing him of extorting money from the national exchequer. The petitioner had alleged that the candidate, during his tenure as the prime minister, had obtained Rs1 billion from the national kitty and given the amount to his son to perform Umrah.

Appellate tribunal reserves verdict on Abbasi's candidature from NA-57

Abbasi's nomination papers for NA-57 Murree were earlier challenged by Masood Ahmed Abbas

Moreover, Mehmood had stated that the former premier had supported a controversial interview that Nawaz Sharif had given, accusing him of purposefully damaging national security.

Among other accusations, the petitioner had alleged that Abbasi did not provide correct details of his assets. He further said that the former prime minister had not given any statement in support of Aafia Siddiqui — a Pakistani scientist imprisoned in the US on terrorism charges.

Ex-premier Abbasi's counsel informed the tribunal that his client had declared all of his assets in the documents submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan. "Declared assets in both of my client's nomination papers are the same," he said, adding that Abbasi had listed his shares in an airline in both documents.

The tribunal then reserved its verdict.

Suspension of returning officer

The appellate tribunal had earlier also suspended the returning officer for not correctly vetting Abbasi's nomination papers.

The election tribunals had until today to decide on the appeals after which the revised list of the candidates will be shared on June 28.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is June 29 whereas the date for allocation of electoral symbols and publication of the final list of contesting candidates is June 30.

Polling for General Election 2018 will be held on July 25.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Maryam to contest polls from NA-127 Lahore: sources

Maryam to contest polls from NA-127 Lahore: sources

 Updated 44 minutes ago
SC orders notifying Saleem Baig's appointment as PEMRA chief in two days

SC orders notifying Saleem Baig's appointment as PEMRA chief in two days

 Updated an hour ago
Nawaz, Pervaiz Rasheed review protest plans over recent NAB actions

Nawaz, Pervaiz Rasheed review protest plans over recent NAB actions

 Updated 2 hours ago
PPP to win again from Sindh, Murad Ali Shah hits back at Shehbaz

PPP to win again from Sindh, Murad Ali Shah hits back at Shehbaz

 Updated 2 hours ago
PPP names candidates for national, provincial seats from Punjab

PPP names candidates for national, provincial seats from Punjab

 Updated 2 hours ago
Tribunal rejects nomination papers of Nisar Khuhro for PS-11

Tribunal rejects nomination papers of Nisar Khuhro for PS-11

 Updated 3 hours ago
NAB once again summons ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail in illegal contract probe

NAB once again summons ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail in illegal contract probe

 Updated 4 hours ago
ECP rejects PTI’s request to extend polling time

ECP rejects PTI’s request to extend polling time

 Updated 4 hours ago
SC to announce verdict in Daniyal Aziz contempt case tomorrow

SC to announce verdict in Daniyal Aziz contempt case tomorrow

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM