ECP rejects PTI’s request to extend polling time

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan rejected on Wednesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s request to extend polling time for the upcoming General Election 2018, which is scheduled for July 25.



The electoral body remarked that the polling time will be from 8am to 5pm, adding that it can’t be extended.

The polling time will be extended in a situation of extreme emergency on the day of the election, the ECP noted.

On Tuesday, Imran Khan-led PTI had written a letter to secretary ECP requesting for an extension in the polling for elections.

According to the PTI, the hot weather will deter people from leaving their houses in the morning to cast their votes, therefore, ECP should extend the polling time.