Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Jun 28 2018
By
REUTERS

Colombia through to last 16 with 1-0 win, Senegal out

By
REUTERS

Thursday Jun 28, 2018

Senegal´s Ismaila Sarr reacts over the loss. Photo: Reuters 

SAMARA: Yerry Mina´s header secured Colombia a 1-0 win over Senegal in Samara on Thursday to clinch their safe passage to the last 16 as they finished top of Group H, while Senegal missed out to Japan on a fair play tiebreaker.

Japan lost 1-0 to already-eliminated Poland in the group´s other fixture.

However, with both Japan and Senegal having the same number of points, goal difference and goals scored, it came down to disciplinary record to decide the runners-up. Japan progressed with two fewer yellow cards than the African side.

Following 74 minutes of tense football with few chances, Mina stooped to score the crucial goal from a corner and send the yellow-clad Colombian fans wild in the Samara Arena.

Senegal, who had most of the better play in the first half, thought they had a penalty when Sadio Mane went down in the area on 17 minutes. However, after consultation with the video assistant referee (VAR), Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez was deemed to have touched the ball and the decision was reversed.

Colombia will face the runner-up of Group G, which will be either England or Belgium.

Comments

More From Sports:

Champions Trophy Hockey: Pakistan outclass Argentina by 4-1

Champions Trophy Hockey: Pakistan outclass Argentina by 4-1

 Updated 4 hours ago
Vargas next in line for former world champion Amir Khan

Vargas next in line for former world champion Amir Khan

 Updated 5 hours ago
A football lover’s guide to Moscow

A football lover’s guide to Moscow

Updated 10 hours ago
Rooney set to finalise Major League Soccer move: source

Rooney set to finalise Major League Soccer move: source

Updated 12 hours ago
England, Belgium battle for top spot after Germany World Cup shock

England, Belgium battle for top spot after Germany World Cup shock

 Updated 13 hours ago
Blistering Buttler sets up England T20 win over Australia

Blistering Buttler sets up England T20 win over Australia

 Updated 14 hours ago
Brazil ease into last 16 with win over Serbia

Brazil ease into last 16 with win over Serbia

 Updated 22 hours ago
Serena Williams seeded 25th for Wimbledon

Serena Williams seeded 25th for Wimbledon

 Updated yesterday
Biryani, Urdu, Lahore: Mickey Arthur shares his love for Pakistan

Biryani, Urdu, Lahore: Mickey Arthur shares his love for Pakistan

Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM