CJP has no right to insult judges in open court: Justice Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui said on Friday that the Supreme Court chief justice has no right to insult judges in open court.



Siddiqui, who is facing a misconduct reference in the Supreme Judicial Council, was referring to a controversial incident involving Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar and an additional sessions judge in Larkana last week.

In remarks made during the hearing of another case, Justice Siddiqui said he wants to make a heartfelt appeal to the chief justice.

He stated that the chief justice has every right to dismiss their legal judgments but "if he doesn’t respect us, then we reserve the right to come to our institution’s rescue".

The high court judge also lamented that the entire matter has been turned into a joke, as even not liking someone’s face can lead to insult.

Larkana incident

Chief Justice Nisar, on a visit to Larkana on Saturday, had expressed anger at an additional sessions judge during a surprise visit to his court. After inquiring into the lower court's ongoing proceedings, Chief Justice Nisar expressed anger after he spotted the judge's mobile phone on his desk.

The chief justice picked up the mobile phone and threw it on his desk, warning the judge to leave his mobile phone outside during hearings.

Later, Additional District and Sessions Judge Larkana Gul Zameer Solangi sent his resignation to the Sindh High Court registrar on Tuesday due to the "humiliating behaviour" of chief justice. However, the high court clarified it did not receive any letter and doubted the veracity of the letter being circulated on social media.

Justice Siddiqui made the comments today while hearing a case related to the closure of a road in Aabpara area of the capital on the pretext of security.

SJC proceedings against Justice Siddiqui

Siddiqui is also faced with a show-cause notice by the SJC for making “unwarranted comments about some important constitutional institutions” while passing an interim order in the Faizabad sit-in case last year.

The SJC is the only constitutional authority to conduct inquiries into allegations of incapacity or misconduct against a senior judge.

Siddiqui had pleaded the apex court to direct the SJC to conduct a public hearing of his case, however, a Supreme Court bench ruled in May this year that the proceedings will only be partly public.