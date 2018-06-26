Larkana judge admonished by CJP 'resigns over humiliation'

KARACHI: Additional District and Sessions Judge Larkana Gul Zameer Solangi sent his resignation to the Sindh High Court registrar on Tuesday due to the "humiliating behaviour" of Supreme Court Chief Justice Saqib Nisar.



Chief Justice Nisar, on a visit to Larkana on Saturday, had expressed anger at the sessions judge during a surprise visit to his court. After inquiring into the lower court's ongoing proceedings, Chief Justice Nisar expressed anger after he spotted the judge's mobile phone on his desk.

The chief justice picked up the mobile phone and threw it on his desk, warning the judge to leave his mobile phone outside during hearings.

In his resignation letter, judge Solangi wrote that he was posted in Larkana on March 20, 2017. He stated that the chief justice's "behaviour during 'ongoing court proceedings' of my court, which was widely aired in the electronic, print and social media".

He wrote further that, "I have suffered deep anguish and injury to my self-respect and dignity, therefore, I am unable to continue my job with your esteemed organisation".

However, according to sources in the Sindh High Court, they have not received the judge's resignation letter.

The resignation letter doing rounds on social media

The sources said an additional sessions judge, as per protocol, sends his resignation to the sessions judge who can take a decision on the matter.

Moreover, sources said the resignation letter doing rounds on social media is written on a plain paper instead of the official letterhead.

During his visit to Larkana, the chief justice had also ordered the judge's immediate transfer, saying, “We cannot compromise on judicial respect.”



Chief Justice Nisar was accompanied by Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh during the visit.