Imran Khan to start election campaign in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will formally start his election campaign from NA-53 Islamabad constituency on Saturday, a notification stated.



Imran is scheduled to address a workers’ convention at the Jinnah Convention Centre today. He will be joined by PTI’s National Assembly candidates Asad Umer, Raja Khurram Nawaz and Ali Awan, who will also address the gathering.

Earlier this week, Imran’s papers for NA-53 were approved after an election appellate tribunal allowed the PTI chief to contest polls from Islamabad.

His papers had been rejected on the basis of not filling out clause-N, which asks candidates about their contributions to their previous constituencies.

When the former cricketer-turned-politician had appeared before the Islamabad election tribunal, he had explained that he set up the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital and Namal College, and made the nation aware of its constitutional rights and exhorted the public to struggle for their rights.

Imran invites former PML-N member Ch Ghafoor to join PTI

Imran Khan on Saturday invited former PML-N member Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor to join PTI.

During his contact with the PML-N renegade, Imran said to Ghafoor, "You are a brave man. PTI needs people like you."

Abdul Ghafoor announced to end his 28-year-old association with the PML-N last week, after accusing the Sharif brothers of ‘selling’ party tickets.