Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jun 30 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Imran Khan to start election campaign in Islamabad today

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jun 30, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will formally start his election campaign from NA-53 Islamabad constituency on Saturday, a notification stated.

Imran is scheduled to address a workers’ convention at the Jinnah Convention Centre today. He will be joined by PTI’s National Assembly candidates Asad Umer, Raja Khurram Nawaz and Ali Awan, who will also address the gathering. 

Earlier this week, Imran’s papers for NA-53 were approved after an election appellate tribunal allowed the PTI chief to contest polls from Islamabad.

PTI chief Imran Khan allowed to contest polls from NA-53, NA-35

Election tribunals have until today evening to finalise appeals against nomination/rejection of candidates for July 25 polls

His papers had been rejected on the basis of not filling out clause-N, which asks candidates about their contributions to their previous constituencies.

When the former cricketer-turned-politician had appeared before the Islamabad election tribunal, he had explained that he set up the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital and Namal College, and made the nation aware of its constitutional rights and exhorted the public to struggle for their rights. 

Imran invites former PML-N member Ch Ghafoor to join PTI

Imran Khan on Saturday invited former PML-N member Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor to join PTI. 

During his contact with the PML-N renegade, Imran said to Ghafoor, "You are a brave man. PTI needs people like you."

Abdul Ghafoor announced to end his 28-year-old association with the PML-N last week, after accusing the Sharif brothers of ‘selling’ party tickets.

More From Pakistan:

Consensus reached to construct two new dams immediately: CJP

Consensus reached to construct two new dams immediately: CJP

 Updated 36 minutes ago
Election 2018: 76 candidates to contest for three NA seats in Islamabad

Election 2018: 76 candidates to contest for three NA seats in Islamabad

 Updated an hour ago
Supreme Court orders completion of PIA audit within 10 weeks

Supreme Court orders completion of PIA audit within 10 weeks

 Updated 32 minutes ago
Didn't give Reham single penny directly or indirectly for book: Shehbaz Sharif

Didn't give Reham single penny directly or indirectly for book: Shehbaz Sharif

 Updated 2 hours ago
South African giraffe dies at Lahore zoo

South African giraffe dies at Lahore zoo

 Updated 3 hours ago
Chaudhry Nisar allotted electoral symbol of ‘jeep’

Chaudhry Nisar allotted electoral symbol of ‘jeep’

 Updated 3 hours ago
FATF issues action plan Pakistan will implement while on grey list

FATF issues action plan Pakistan will implement while on grey list

 Updated 3 hours ago
Former MQM-London worker shot dead in Karachi

Former MQM-London worker shot dead in Karachi

Updated 4 hours ago
Educational backgrounds and professions of politicians revealed

Educational backgrounds and professions of politicians revealed

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM