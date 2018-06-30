Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jun 30 2018
By
Web Desk

OGRA proposes Rs5.40/litre hike in petrol price

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 30, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended the caretaker government to increase the price of petrol by Rs5.40 per litre, diesel by Rs6.20 per litre and kerosene oil by Rs12 per litre for the month of July 2018.

The regulatory authority has forwarded a summary to the Ministry of Energy’s Petroleum Division proposing the said upward revision in prices of petroleum products, sources said. If the caretaker government accepts OGRA’s recommendation, then petrol prices would go up from the existing Rs91.96 per litre to Rs97.36 per litre.

With Rs6.20/litre hike in diesel prices, the price of High Speed Diesel (HSD) would increase to Rs111.51 per litre from the existing Rs105.31 per litre.

The price of kerosene would surge from the existing Rs84.34 per litre to Rs96.34 per litre.

The caretaker government on June 11 had increased petrol prices by Rs4.260 per litre, diesel by Rs6.55/litre and kerosene by 4.46/litre for the period June 12 till midnight of June 30, 2018. 

