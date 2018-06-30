Tax amnesty scheme to be extended until Sept 30: sources

Today, June 30, was supposed to be the last day for availing the scheme/ file photo

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has decided to extend the tax amnesty scheme until September 30, sources informed Geo News Saturday.

According to sources, the federal cabinet decided to extend the scheme after it was briefed today on the benefits of the scheme.

Today, June 30, was supposed to be the last day for availing the scheme.

Sources said that a presidential ordinance will be issued for the extension of the scheme.

According to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), up till now 51,000 people have benefited from the scheme and the board has received a payment of Rs65 billion.

The tax amnesty scheme, announced by the PML-N government earlier this year, came into effect on April 10, 2018 and was to end on June 30, 2018.

The scheme has been cited as an opportunity for people to file their local and foreign assets without facing any consequences.

The FBR has warned that holders of undeclared local and foreign assets will face consequences if they do not declare assets after expiry of the tax amnesty scheme.