Can't connect right now! retry
business
Saturday Jun 30 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Tax amnesty scheme to be extended until Sept 30: sources

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jun 30, 2018

Today, June 30, was supposed to be the last day for availing the scheme/ file photo

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has decided to extend the tax amnesty scheme until September 30, sources informed Geo News Saturday.

According to sources, the federal cabinet decided to extend the scheme after it was briefed today on the benefits of the scheme.

Today, June 30, was supposed to be the last day for availing the scheme.

Sources said that a presidential ordinance will be issued for the extension of the scheme.

According to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), up till now 51,000 people have benefited from the scheme and the board has received a payment of Rs65 billion.

The tax amnesty scheme, announced by the PML-N government earlier this year, came into effect on April 10, 2018 and was to end on June 30, 2018.

The scheme has been cited as an opportunity for people to file their local and foreign assets without facing any consequences.

The FBR has warned that holders of undeclared local and foreign assets will face consequences if they do not declare assets after expiry of the tax amnesty scheme.

Comments

More From Business:

China lends $1billion to Pakistan to boost plummeting FX reserves: sources

China lends $1billion to Pakistan to boost plummeting FX reserves: sources

 Updated 6 hours ago
Libya's oil output down to 315,000 bpd as exports blocked: sources

Libya's oil output down to 315,000 bpd as exports blocked: sources

 Updated 8 hours ago
President signs ordinance approving 31-day extension in tax amnesty scheme

President signs ordinance approving 31-day extension in tax amnesty scheme

 Updated 8 hours ago
OGRA proposes Rs5.40 per litre hike in petrol price

OGRA proposes Rs5.40 per litre hike in petrol price

 Updated 24 hours ago
Last two days to avail FBR tax amnesty scheme

Last two days to avail FBR tax amnesty scheme

Updated 2 days ago
India has adequate 'firepower' to deal with rupee volatility: economic affairs secretary

India has adequate 'firepower' to deal with rupee volatility: economic affairs secretary

 Updated 2 days ago
Pakistani money in Swiss banks down by 21 pc, claims Indian media

Pakistani money in Swiss banks down by 21 pc, claims Indian media

 Updated 3 days ago
H&M profits pulled down by stock mishaps, declining prices

H&M profits pulled down by stock mishaps, declining prices

 Updated 3 days ago
Google retires DoubleClick, AdWords brand names

Google retires DoubleClick, AdWords brand names

 Updated 3 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM