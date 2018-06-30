Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jun 30 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Those who thrived on corruption now lecturing others, Bilawal slams Imran

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jun 30, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Saturday criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan saying that those thriving on corruption are now preaching others against it.

Imran earlier alleged that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari took the value of one dollar to Rs125 from Rs60 over the past 10 years.

Bilawal said that when the PTI ticket sale scandal will emerge then Imran will "go into hiding."

“Those who ended Ihtesab Bureau in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are speaking about corruption,” he said.

“Up till now Nawaz was defaming politics but now Imran Niazi has taken up this task.”

The PPP chairman also kick-started his party's election campaign from Karachi on Saturday.

He visited Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s shrine after which he went to Lyari, from where he would be contesting the forthcoming election, and inaugurated his party's election office in the town. 

Speaking to party workers, Bilawal said that he is looking forward to representing the people of Lyari and working with them. 

“I will be directly working with the people to resolve their problems just like my mother, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. She struggled for the rights of the people of this country and I will continue her mission”, he said.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will start campaigning in the rest of Sindh province from Monday. 

After Sindh, he will lead the party's campaign in southern Punjab and then across the country.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Rajan Bakhsh Gilani, PPP's Raja Abdul Ghaffar have joined PTI: Qureshi

Rajan Bakhsh Gilani, PPP's Raja Abdul Ghaffar have joined PTI: Qureshi

 Updated 42 minutes ago
ECP reminds Punjab government to provide security to candidates

ECP reminds Punjab government to provide security to candidates

 Updated 30 minutes ago
CJP orders completion of Rawalpindi's Mother and Child Hospital in 18 months

CJP orders completion of Rawalpindi's Mother and Child Hospital in 18 months

 Updated 2 hours ago
MQM split could lead to clashes in Karachi ahead of election: Azam Khan

MQM split could lead to clashes in Karachi ahead of election: Azam Khan

 Updated 3 hours ago
Imran Khan to address public gathering in Bannu today

Imran Khan to address public gathering in Bannu today

Updated 3 hours ago
Two British mountaineers stranded on Hunza valley rescued

Two British mountaineers stranded on Hunza valley rescued

 Updated 6 hours ago
PML-N's Multan candidate says slapping incident 'result of misunderstanding'

PML-N's Multan candidate says slapping incident 'result of misunderstanding'

 Updated 8 hours ago
Caretaker government hikes fuel prices ahead of election

Caretaker government hikes fuel prices ahead of election

 Updated 14 hours ago
Zulfiqar Ali Shah posted as principal secretary to Sindh governor

Zulfiqar Ali Shah posted as principal secretary to Sindh governor

 Updated 15 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM