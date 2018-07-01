Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jul 01 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Caretaker government hikes fuel prices ahead of election

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Jul 01, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government approved Saturday night a significant upward revision in petroleum prices, Geo News reported citing an official announcement.

The new rates will be in effect from July 1 (Sunday).

According to the notification, the caretaker government has cited the worsening economic condition as the reason for the price hike.  

The new per-litre prices of petrol, diesel, kerosene oil, light diesel, and high-speed diesel are Rs99.50, Rs119.31, Rs87.70, Rs80.91, and Rs105.31 respectively, as per the notification.

OGRA proposes Rs5.40 per litre hike in petrol price

OGRA has recommended the caretaker govt to increase the price of petrol by Rs5.40 per litre, diesel by Rs6.20 per litre and kerosene oil by Rs12 per litre

This implies a respective price hike of Rs7.54, Rs14.00, Rs3.36, Rs.5.92, and Rs6.55 in petrol, diesel, kerosene oil, light diesel, and high-speed diesel.

Earlier, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had recommended an increase in the prices of petrol, diesel, and kerosene oil by Rs5.40, Rs6.20, and Rs12, respectively, for July 2018.

OGRA forwarded a summary proposing the aforementioned revision to the Petroleum Division of the Ministry of Energy, sources had said.

Prior to the latest development, the caretaker leadership on June 11 had bumped up the prices by Rs4.26, Rs6.55, and Rs4.46 per litre, respectively, for petrol, diesel, and kerosene oil for the June 12-30 period.

Bilawal's criticism

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), had criticised the then-proposed move to raise petroleum prices.

In his statement, the PPP chairman had expressed concerns, advising it to focus on ensuring free and fair elections instead of considering another economic burden on the masses.

In line with the party chief's stance, former opposition leader in the National Assembly, Khursheed Shah, said the hike must be reversed. 

He added that the public must not bear the burden of the previous government's flawed economic policies. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Rajan Bakhsh Gilani, PPP's Raja Abdul Ghaffar have joined PTI: Qureshi

Rajan Bakhsh Gilani, PPP's Raja Abdul Ghaffar have joined PTI: Qureshi

 Updated 39 minutes ago
ECP reminds Punjab government to provide security to candidates

ECP reminds Punjab government to provide security to candidates

 Updated 27 minutes ago
CJP orders completion of Rawalpindi's Mother and Child Hospital in 18 months

CJP orders completion of Rawalpindi's Mother and Child Hospital in 18 months

 Updated 2 hours ago
MQM split could lead to clashes in Karachi ahead of election: Azam Khan

MQM split could lead to clashes in Karachi ahead of election: Azam Khan

 Updated 3 hours ago
Imran Khan to address public gathering in Bannu today

Imran Khan to address public gathering in Bannu today

Updated 3 hours ago
Two British mountaineers stranded on Hunza valley rescued

Two British mountaineers stranded on Hunza valley rescued

 Updated 6 hours ago
PML-N's Multan candidate says slapping incident 'result of misunderstanding'

PML-N's Multan candidate says slapping incident 'result of misunderstanding'

 Updated 8 hours ago
Zulfiqar Ali Shah posted as principal secretary to Sindh governor

Zulfiqar Ali Shah posted as principal secretary to Sindh governor

 Updated 15 hours ago
Sanaullah Abbasi takes charge as IG Gilgit Baltistan

Sanaullah Abbasi takes charge as IG Gilgit Baltistan

 Updated 17 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM