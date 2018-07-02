Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jul 02 2018
By
GEO NEWS

BHC disqualifies PPP provincial leader Ali Madad Jattak

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jul 02, 2018

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court (BHC) disqualified on Monday Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) provincial leader Ali Madad Jattak from contesting elections.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Nazeer Langoor declared the PPP leader ineligible to contest elections. 

Earlier, Jattak had challenged the returning officers' (RO) decision in the appellate tribunal after he had been declared ineligible to contest the elections. 

When the appellate tribunal upheld the RO's decision, Jattak approached the BHC. The BHC then declared that the decision by the RO and appellate tribunal would stand.

In 2013, Jattak was sentenced to a two-year prison term and fined Rs10,000 in a fake degree case. 

The Additional Sessions Court in Quetta had sentenced Jattak after it had earlier reserved its verdict.

Following the sentence, Jattak was arrested from the premises of the court and transferred to prison. He was elected as a member of the Balochistan Assembly in the 2008 election 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Pakistani politics needs to be immediately rid of violence: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistani politics needs to be immediately rid of violence: Maryam Nawaz

 Updated 26 minutes ago
Pakistan will continue to play effective role for UN peacekeeping: COAS

Pakistan will continue to play effective role for UN peacekeeping: COAS

 Updated 44 minutes ago
Our victory is that we are contesting general election: Mustafa Kamal

Our victory is that we are contesting general election: Mustafa Kamal

 Updated an hour ago
ECP rejects petition to hold timely provincial assembly polls in FATA

ECP rejects petition to hold timely provincial assembly polls in FATA

 Updated 2 hours ago
Nawaz should reveal which comment of mine hurt him: Nisar

Nawaz should reveal which comment of mine hurt him: Nisar

 Updated 2 hours ago
PML-N narrative aimed at making election controversial: Fawad Chaudhry

PML-N narrative aimed at making election controversial: Fawad Chaudhry

Updated 3 hours ago
Bilawal, Imran set off on countrywide election campaign

Bilawal, Imran set off on countrywide election campaign

 Updated 3 minutes ago
Water in country's dams at lowest-ever level

Water in country's dams at lowest-ever level

Updated 5 hours ago
PML-N supporter walks lion around NA-127 to campaign for Maryam Nawaz

PML-N supporter walks lion around NA-127 to campaign for Maryam Nawaz

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM