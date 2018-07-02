BHC disqualifies PPP provincial leader Ali Madad Jattak

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court (BHC) disqualified on Monday Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) provincial leader Ali Madad Jattak from contesting elections.



A two-member bench comprising Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Nazeer Langoor declared the PPP leader ineligible to contest elections.

Earlier, Jattak had challenged the returning officers' (RO) decision in the appellate tribunal after he had been declared ineligible to contest the elections.

When the appellate tribunal upheld the RO's decision, Jattak approached the BHC. The BHC then declared that the decision by the RO and appellate tribunal would stand.

In 2013, Jattak was sentenced to a two-year prison term and fined Rs10,000 in a fake degree case.

The Additional Sessions Court in Quetta had sentenced Jattak after it had earlier reserved its verdict.

Following the sentence, Jattak was arrested from the premises of the court and transferred to prison. He was elected as a member of the Balochistan Assembly in the 2008 election