Can't connect right now! retry
business
Monday Jul 02 2018
By
APP

Pakistan football exports go up by more than 10 percent

By
APP

Monday Jul 02, 2018

The increase in export of footballs is witnessed amid ongoing Fifa World Cup in Russia, where Pakistan’s manufactured special footballs are being used. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Export of footballs from Pakistan during July-May (2017-18) has increased by 10.64 percent as compared to same month of the previous year.

As many as 37.28 million numbers of manufactured footballs valuing US $153.018 million were sent abroad during the period under review compared to the export of 32.568 million football worth of $138.3 million during July-May (2016-17), latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The increase in export of footballs is witnessed amid ongoing Fifa World Cup in Russia, where Pakistan’s manufactured special footballs are being used.

The football that is being used in the tournament is technically termed as thermo bonded, which was first introduced in the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Before that, Pakistan had supplied hand stitched football for almost all the World Cups from the 1990s to 2010.

Meanwhile, on year basis, the export of footballs also witnessed a surge of 29.4 percent in May 2018 compared to that of May 2017.

During the month 4.164 million football worth of $15.6 million were supplied across the globe compared to the export of 2.712 million footballs valuing $12.083 million in May 2017.

Similarly, on month on month basis, the football export also witnessed an increase of 2.02 percent as the export during April 2018 stood at $15.3 million against the export of $15.6 million in May this year.

Comments

More From Business:

Oil falls as Saudi, Russian output rises

Oil falls as Saudi, Russian output rises

 Updated 11 hours ago
'Bitter' decision to hike fuel prices had to be taken: info minister

'Bitter' decision to hike fuel prices had to be taken: info minister

 Updated 17 hours ago
Saudi king said will boost oil output if needed: White House

Saudi king said will boost oil output if needed: White House

 Updated 22 hours ago
Tesla hits Model 3 manufacturing milestone: factory sources

Tesla hits Model 3 manufacturing milestone: factory sources

 Updated 23 hours ago
China lends $1billion to Pakistan to boost plummeting FX reserves: sources

China lends $1billion to Pakistan to boost plummeting FX reserves: sources

 Updated 2 days ago
Libya's oil output down to 315,000 bpd as exports blocked: sources

Libya's oil output down to 315,000 bpd as exports blocked: sources

 Updated 2 days ago
President signs ordinance approving 31-day extension in tax amnesty scheme

President signs ordinance approving 31-day extension in tax amnesty scheme

 Updated 2 days ago
Tax amnesty scheme to be extended until Sept 30: sources

Tax amnesty scheme to be extended until Sept 30: sources

 Updated 2 days ago
OGRA proposes Rs5.40 per litre hike in petrol price

OGRA proposes Rs5.40 per litre hike in petrol price

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM