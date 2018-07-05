Pakistan hopes Afghan Taliban will make use of peace talks offer

Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jul 05, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal reiterated on Thursday Pakistan's support for the peace talks between the Afghan government and Taliban. 

During his weekly press briefing, Faisal said Pakistan supports the process of negotiations with Taliban, adding that it is not just Pakistan’s responsibility to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table.

"We hope Taliban will make use of the opportunity to establish peace," he stated further. 

The FO spokesperson reaffirmed that Pakistan supports measures taken by Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani in this matter. 

"Pakistan believes there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict," he stated further.  

COAS, Alice Wells reaffirm commitment towards peace

During a meeting, the two exchanged views on issues of mutual interest and regional security

Terming the recent visit of US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Ambassador Alice Wells to Pakistan successful, Faisal claimed the US hailed Pakistan’s border management system on the Afghan border.

Wells, who arrived in Paksitan on Monday, called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday.

During the meeting, both reaffirmed the commitment towards the common goal of peace and stability in the region, according to the army's media wing. 

Wells commended the sacrifices and resilience of the people and the armed forces of Pakistan, and appreciated the role Pakistan Army has played in battling the scourge of terrorism, the statement said further.

'World should take notice of Indian atrocities in IoK'

India suffers two major diplomatic setbacks in a week

The Indian mission tried its best to lobby the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights but all its efforts failed

Moreover, during his briefing, the FO spokesperson said diplomats posted in Pakistan have been briefed on the recent United Nations’ human rights report on violations in Indian occupied Kashmir.

"India should adhere to international laws and human rights," he said, adding that the world should take notice of violations of human rights in the occupied valley.

He also regretted that seven innocent Kashmiris were martyred by Indian forces this month alone. 

In response to a question, he said he has no information on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif taking political refuge in London. 

A verdict against one of the three corruption cases against Nawaz is expected tomorrow while the former premier is in London tending to his ailing wife. 

