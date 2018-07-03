COAS, Alice Wells reaffirm commitment towards peace

United States Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Ambassador Alice G Wells, called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters today (Tuesday). Photo: file

RAWALPINDI: United States Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Ambassador Alice G Wells, called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters today (Tuesday).

During the meeting, both reaffirmed the commitment towards the common goal of peace and stability in the region, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Moreover, the two also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, regional security, and cooperation between both the countries.

Wells commended the sacrifices and resilience of the people and the armed forces of Pakistan, and appreciated the role Pakistan Army has played in battling the scourge of terrorism, the statement said.

COAS and Wells also agreed on continued engagement at multiple levels.

On Monday, Alice Wells had said that the Taliban leaders residing outside Afghanistan pose a hindrance to the United States-led Afghan peace process.

She explained that American leadership desires decisive moves in the peace talks.

She made the remarks while talking to reporters during a visit to Kabul. Her remarks were made on Saturday but embargoed for release on Sunday.

Wells is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad today on an official visit to meet top Pakistani officials,

“Increasingly, I think it’s becoming unacceptable for the Taliban not to negotiate,” she added.

“Right now it’s the Taliban leaders, and frankly it’s Taliban leaders who aren’t residing in Afghanistan, who are the obstacle to a negotiated political settlement,” said Wells, one of the State Department’s top officials dealing with Afghanistan.