pakistan
Thursday Jul 05 2018
Must defeat those who looted country, says Imran in Charsadda

Thursday Jul 05, 2018

CHARSADDA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan remarked on Thursday that those who looted the country must be defeated in the upcoming General Election 2018. 

Lashing out at his political rivals Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, the cricketer-turned-politician alleged that the two leaders looted the country's money and transferred it to their foreign bank accounts. 

"After coming to power, we will strengthen those institutions which are working to root out corruption," he promised.

Imran also spoke against the system of dynastic politics in the country, claiming it to be the sole reason why democracy couldn't function properly in the country.

"Democracy failed in Pakistan due to family politics," he said.

Moreover, he further remarked that Pakistan's democracy is not a true democracy. "What kind of democracy does Pakistan have? Here a son becomes a political leader only because of his father." 

Stressing on the importance of meritocracy, Imran remarked: "Leaders come to the top on merit in a true democracy."

Taking a jibe at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz, Imran said that she has not worked a single day in her life and yet hopes to become the future prime minister. "She doesn't even know about the lives of the working-class people," he remarked. 

Making similar comments about Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Imran said that he doesn't know what struggle is. 

Imran further remarked that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's fate will be sealed tomorrow while referring to the verdict in the Avenfield reference against Sharif family, which is expected to be announced tomorrow (Friday).

However, Nawaz has requested the court to delay the verdict till he returns to Pakistan after his wife's health improves.  

Imran shuns Nawaz's request, insists Avenfield reference verdict be announced tomorrow

PTI set to hold power show in Charsadda today

Earlier, Imran Khan had insisted the verdict in the Avenfield properties corruption reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif should not be delayed.

"The Avenfield reference verdict should be announced tomorrow (Friday)," Imran said while speaking to the media before heading to Islamabad after concluding his two-day tour of Karachi.

Responding to the former premier's request that the accountability court delay its verdict, the PTI chairman said, "Nawaz is not special that the law be changed for him."

"There is no need to delay the verdict as first he lied and then wasted time," he reiterated adding that the nation is awaiting the verdict.

