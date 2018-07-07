Ex-Fox executive Bill Shine, alleged sexual abuse enabler, joins White House

Bill Shine departs after a meeting with Donald Trump, the then-US President-elect, at Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York, US, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has announced that Bill Shine, a former Fox News executive who was fired for allegedly mishandling the outlet's sexual harassment fiasco, was joining the White House as deputy chief of staff for communications.



Shine, 55, was appointed co-president of the US television news network in August 2016, following the abrupt resignation of its chief Roger Ailes in the face of a sexual harassment lawsuit. He, however, resigned in May, almost nine months later, over questions concerning his handling of the Ailes case and accusations that he had helped cover up alleged misbehaviour.

Shine was the third key figure to leave Fox in a year. The channel also ended its relationship with star anchor Bill O'Reilly following reports that millions of dollars had been paid to settle allegations of sexual harassment.



Shine "brings over two decades of television programming, communications, and management experience to the role," the White House said in a statement. He is the latest controversial figure to join the administration of Trump, who, himself, stands accused of sexual misconduct by at least 19 women, as per the New York Magazine.

The White House job of director of communications has been vacant since top aide Hope Hicks' departure in March.

