pakistan
Saturday Jul 07 2018
GEO NEWS

PPP, PML-N fooled country in name of Charter of Democracy: Imran

GEO NEWS

Saturday Jul 07, 2018

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan. Photo: Geo News screen grab

ISLAMABAD/ KOHAT: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Saturday that the two large parties PPP and PML-N entered into an underhand deal in the name of Charter of Democracy (CoD).

CoD is an agreement signed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo and slain former premier Benazir Bhutto, who was also the head of PPP, in 2006.

Addressing a rally here, Imran said that both parties have destroyed the country and institutions during the past 10 years.

The PTI chief promised that his party will strengthen the institutions if voted into power.

Before that Imran also addressed the Ulema Mashaikh convention in Islamabad, and said a state like Madina should be formed in order to bring the country out of its problems. 

He added that Islamic laws should be adopted in order to get rid of the issues faced by Pakistan. 

He once again demanded that the Raja Zafarul Haq report be made public.

Speaking about the country's problems, the PTI chief said that the country's total debt had exceeded Rs10,000 billion. He further said that over 250 million children were not enrolled in schools.     

Imran stressed that the law should be the same for the rich and the poor.

"Supremacy of law entails that the rules are the same for the powerful and the common-man alike," he said.  

