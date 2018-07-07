SJC approves open trial of reference against Justice Shaukat Siddiqui





ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on Saturday approved open trial of a reference against Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the SJC, which was presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar.

Justice Siddiqui has been facing a reference before the SJC for alleged misconduct dating back to more than 18 months.

The IHC judge denies impropriety in the pending reference and had sought that it be heard in open court as an exception to the general rule requiring that proceedings against judges of the higher courts be held in-camera.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan had directed the judicial council to review its decision rejecting Justice Siddiqui's plea seeking open trial of the reference against him. The IHC judge had challenged the rejection of his plea in the apex court.

Sources, on the other hand, informed Geo News that the Supreme Judicial Council has directed the attorney general to present witnesses on July 30.

The SJC is the only constitutional authority mandated by Article 209 of the Constitution of Pakistan to conduct inquiries into allegations of incapacity or misconduct against a judge of the Supreme Court or of a high court.

The council consists of the chief justice of Pakistan, the two next senior-most judges of the Supreme Court, and the two most senior chief justices of high courts.