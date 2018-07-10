Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jul 10 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Ahmed Shehzad to be charged after report confirms he failed dope test

Tuesday Jul 10, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad is set to be suspended and charge sheeted by the Pakistan Cricket Board after an independent review confirmed that he tested positive for a banned substance.

The PCB tweeted on Tuesday that it will issue a charge sheet to the opener today, after an independent review board report confirmed that Shehzad tested positive for a banned substance. 

Earlier, the tests reports were sent to India for a re-check which caused a delay.

“Pakistan government’s anti-doping agency review board wanted to be very careful and double check because a senior player was involved, hence it asked an Indian lab to re-check tests,” a PCB source said.

The PCB last month confirmed, without naming anyone, that a player had failed the dope test conducted during a domestic tournament.

“A player has reportedly tested positive for a prohibited substance. But under ICC rules PCB cannot name the player or charge-sheet him until the chemical report is CONFIRMED by the Anti-Dope Agency of the government. We should have an answer in a day or two,” PCB had tweeted on June 20.

Shehzad, 26, has struggled to nail down a place in the Pakistan squad in recent years but played in the two-match T20 series at Scotland in June, where he scored a combined 38 runs as the visitors recorded commanding victories.

