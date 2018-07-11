Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Jul 11 2018
By
AFP

RIP: World’s Ugliest Dog dead at age 9

By
AFP

Wednesday Jul 11, 2018

Zsa Zsa, an English bulldog, drools while competing in the World's Ugliest Dog Contest in Petaluma, California on June 23, 2018. Photo: AFP
 

WASHINGTON: Zsa Zsa’s 15 minutes in the limelight are over: the copiously drooling English bulldog named the World’s Ugliest Dog just weeks ago has died.

The nine-year-old canine died in her sleep Tuesday morning, owner Megan Brainard of Anoka, Minnesota told US media.

"I’m in shock still," Brainard told CNN sister network HLN. "I haven’t even processed her winning and fame."

The dog won the ugliness title at a contest last month in Petaluma, California.

Brainard told CNN then that the dog slobbered a lot because it had trouble keeping its tongue in its mouth.

Its upper teeth were almost horizontal and it also had a pronounced underbite.

Comments

More From World:

Before Trump, the long history of fake news

Before Trump, the long history of fake news

 Updated 4 hours ago
Thailand suspends salvage effort in tourist boat disaster that killed 46

Thailand suspends salvage effort in tourist boat disaster that killed 46

 Updated 7 hours ago
Japan rains disaster toll rises to 199: government

Japan rains disaster toll rises to 199: government

 Updated 10 hours ago
Indian troops martyr one more youth in IoK's Kupwara district

Indian troops martyr one more youth in IoK's Kupwara district

 Updated 11 hours ago
Trade and tea with queen for Trump in a Britain in 'turmoil'

Trade and tea with queen for Trump in a Britain in 'turmoil'

 Updated 11 hours ago
After heroic Thai rescue, cave-diving Australian doctor mourns father's death

After heroic Thai rescue, cave-diving Australian doctor mourns father's death

 Updated 11 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM