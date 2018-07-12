Pakistan embassy condemns death of student in China

Pakistani Embassy in Beijing, photo: APP

BEIJING: The Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing offered its condolence and support to the family of Moiz Uddin, a Pakistani student murdered recently in China.

Moiz-uddin was stabbed to death on the morning of July 11, over a dispute with a Chinese rider. He was a student at Nanjing Normal University, Nanjing, Jiangsu, China.

According to the police report, at 2:47 am local time on July 11, the Public Security Bureau of Nanjing received an alarm from local police about fighting incident.

Police immediately arrived at the scene and found out that a foreign national was seriously injured and instantly sent him to a nearest hospital, but due to a serious injury, Moiz died on the way to hospital.



The cyclist had stabbed Moiz with a knife.



According to sources, the suspect named Cong, has been arrested and is under investigation.



The Pakistan embassy in Beijing and Shanghai consulate are coordinating with Chinese authorities and victim family to send the body back to Pakistan.



“We would like to inform all Pakistanis that the embassy and the Consulate General in Shanghai are in active coordination with the Chinese authorities, who are conducting an investigation into the incident”, according to Pakistan Embassy in Beijing.

Moiz-uddin, was born on August 24, 1992 Karachi. He obtained the scholarship from China Scholarship Council (CSC) in September, last year in Chinese Language at Nanjing Normal University.

His classmates confirmed that he went to see the football world cup semi-final with his Chinese friend and he was a very well-mannered person.



Today, Nanjing Normal University also offered its condolences to the victim’s family and all Pakistani students also offered their utmost support.

