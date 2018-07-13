Aurangzeb condemns Imran calling PML-N workers 'donkeys'

ISLAMABAD: PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday condemned a statement of PTI chief Imran Khan who had called her party workers 'donkeys.'



During a gathering in Narowal, Imran had said that any Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) worker with a clear conscience would not go to the airport to receive Nawaz Sharif. “And whoever will go to receive him will be a donkey (fool)," he had said.

Reacting to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief's statement, Aurangzeb said, "Imran Khan using the term donkeys for PML-N workers is condemnable. I feel pity for PTI's political workers for their leader uses such language."

The PML-N spokesperson further advised PTI workers to avoid following the footsteps of their leader in using inappropriate language.

On Thursday, Imran had resolved to not let Nawaz become a hero as the latter was being arrested on corruption charges. During the Narowal gathering, the PTI chief alleged that Nawaz had asked his workers to receive him at the airport. He reiterated that nations that do not differentiate between good and bad tend to become extinct.

Calling PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif a conman, the PTI chief had said that anyone with a living conscience would not vote for PML-N.

Furthermore, Imran also advised his own party workers to show patience upon Nawaz’s return to the country.

Nawaz along with his daughter Maryam — both sentenced to prison and fines in the Avenfield properties corruption reference — are expected to land in Lahore around 6pm today.