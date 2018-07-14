Case registered against attack on JUI-F leader's convoy in Bannu

File photo of attack on JUI-F leader Akhram Khan Durrani's convoy.

BANNU: Police registered on Saturday a first information report (FIR) against the attack on the convoy of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Akram Khan Durrani.

The case registered at Haved Police Station also includes terrorism charges.

Further, security has been tightened across the city following the attack and investigations are under way.

A day earlier, at least four people were killed and 10 injured in an explosion near the JUI-F leader’s convoy as it was headed back from an election rally.

Speaking to reporters after the attack, Durrani said the blast took place near the tyre of his jeep when he was passing through Haved Bazaar after addressing an election rally. “There were workers surrounding my jeep when the blast took place.”

Durrani is contesting the election from NA-35 (Bannu) on a MMA ticket against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

He has served as the federal minister for housing and works in the last federal government and is also a former chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This was the second major incident of pre-poll violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this week. On Tuesday, Awami National Party leader Haroon Bilour, among 22 others, was martyred in a suicide attack in Yakatoot neighbourhood of Peshawar.

On Friday, a suicide blast at a political rally in Mastung martyred 128 people and injured more than 150, in one of the deadliest attacks in the country´s history.