Candidate favouring ‘partial corruption’ seeks to bring change

Amber Shahzada is contesting from Na-125 Lahore as an independent candidate/ Geo News screen grab

In a time when a three-time elected prime minister can be ousted on the basis of corruption allegations, a daring candidate has come forth with a unique slogan that ironically favours ‘partial corruption’.

Amber Shahzada, contesting from Na-125 Lahore as an independent candidate, seeks votes through pro-corruption slogans.

“Thori corruption kaam ziada, wazir-e-azam Amber Shahzada (little corruption, more work, Amber Shazada for PM),” catchy, isn’t it?

Not only that, the eccentric candidate has his ‘Aap Janab party’.

Shahzada’s election symbol is ‘spoon’ and he has invited all candidates who didn’t get tickets or independent to join him so he can win the election and form a government with them.