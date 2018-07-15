Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jul 15 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Sharifs destroyed police in Punjab: Imran

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Jul 15, 2018

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan addressing a rally in Faisalabad. Photo: Geo News 

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan alleged on Sunday that the Sharifs destroyed the Punjab police during their tenure.

While addressing rallies in Jhang and Faisalabad as part of the ongoing PTI election campaign, Imran criticised the Sharifs saying they have destroyed the police force in the province.

"No one buys their way into the police force in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," Imran said.

Imran further said that he has made the police non-political in KP.

The former cricketer turned politician said that while former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif spent most of the funds of Punjab in Lahore, 30 per cent of KP's development fund is spared for the local government.

"We will bring the same local government system implemented in KP in the entire country," Imran said. 

While addressing a rally at Dhobi Ghat, the former cricketer questioned should a dacoit, who has robbed the country of billions, be set free.

"Should a dacoit, who had been caught, be set free?" he stated.

"Should we put him on our shoulders or should we put him in jail?" he further remarked.

Imran further said what message are we giving by welcoming a man who has been accused of robbing the country.

He further emphasised the war being fought is for the betterment of the country. 

Imran visits Quetta 

Earlier in the day, Imran visited Quetta to offer his condolences and termed the Mastung bombing a conspiracy to delay the elections.

Speaking to the media during his visit to Quetta, the PTI chief said, "Pakistan's internal and external enemies are behind the Mastung attack,".

A total of 131 people were killed after a suicide bomber struck Nawaz Siraj Raisani's election meeting in Darenghar area of Mastung.

Terming Raisani an asset to his party and a diehard patriot, Imran said he realised the true scale of the Mastung tragedy after meeting the victims' families.

Imran criticised the lack of implementation of the National Action Plan for the continuation of terrorism in the country after 2014.

"We will not postpone elections since that is what the enemies want," he stated further.

He then criticised the rampant corruption in the country and the role of the last federal government in allegedly rigging the 2013 general election. 

