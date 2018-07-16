July 25 election being contested in environment of fear: Bilawal

QUETTA: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said the July 25 general election are being held in an "environment of fear".



"The upcoming polls are being contested in an environment of fear," the PPP chairman said while addressing the media in Quetta.

"The nation will defeat terrorists through the power of their vote on July 25," he continued.

"We were told that terrorism has been eliminated but terror attacks are occurring before polls," the Bhutto family scion upheld.

"I cannot comment on politics right now as I am here to extend condolences," he further said.



"Security should be the top priority of the caretaker government," Bilawal added.



He further said that elections were also held in Iraq and Afghanistan despite terrorist attacks.

Bilawal was in Quetta to extend condolences to the family of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Nawab Siraj Raisani.

The PPP chairman met Raisani's son, Jamal Raisani, at Sarawan House and extended condolences.

At least 149 were killed after a suicide bomber struck Raisani's election meeting in Darenghar area of Mastung on July 14.

'Have ideological differences with Shehbaz and Imran'

Later during the day while addressing a press conference in the provincial capital, Bilawal said, "I have ideological differences with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif."

"If PPP has to make an alliance with a party following the July 25 polls then we will see which party's ideology is the closest to our party manifesto," he said.

While responding to a question about Imran, Bilawal said, "I cannot keep up with Imran's U-turns. He says something new every day."

"Imran is constantly criticising other politicians but the nation now sees actions," the PPP chairman continued.

Bilawal further said that the country is facing challenges on an international level.

"Whoever makes the new government will have to face these challenges," he asserted.

Further, Bilawal said, "Allowing banned organisations to contest the upcoming polls is tantamount to disrespect of democracy and the Parliament."

"Do we want that terrorists have a role in politics?" he asked.

Further, urging that parties speak up against the permission granted to banned organisations to contest in the July 25 election, Bilawal said, "In 2013, terrorists declared some parties good and the others bad and for this to repeat in 2018 is condemnable."

The PPP chairman lamented that equal opportunities are not being provided in the polls.

Bilawal further called for across-the-board accountability. "Everyone must be held accountable," he said.