Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jul 16 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Iranian CGS discusses regional security with COAS during visit to Pakistan

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jul 16, 2018

RAWALPINDI: The Chief of Staff (CGS) of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Dr Mohammad Bagheri met with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday. 

Matters of mutual interest including regional security, defence cooperation and Pakistan-Iran border management were discussed in the meeting, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement. 

The COAS also emphasised on the need to further enhance military to military cooperation between the two Armed Forces. 

The COAS further added, that enhanced Pakistan-Iran cooperation will have a positive impact on peace and security in the region.

The Iranian CGS also pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries and also condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

A suicide blast on Friday at a rally in Mastung martyred 149, including Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidate Nawab Siraj Raisani and wounded more than 180.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Multan hotel explosion kills three, wounds 25

Multan hotel explosion kills three, wounds 25

Updated 12 minutes ago
ECP determines punishments for negligence to duty by polling staff

ECP determines punishments for negligence to duty by polling staff

 Updated an hour ago
Karachi amusement park swing accident caused by broken bolts: report

Karachi amusement park swing accident caused by broken bolts: report

 Updated 19 minutes ago
After 16 years, electoral activities allowed in NA-44

After 16 years, electoral activities allowed in NA-44

 Updated 3 hours ago
July 25 election being contested in environment of fear: Bilawal

July 25 election being contested in environment of fear: Bilawal

 Updated 4 hours ago
Provide facilities to Nawaz in line with former PM's stature: Shehbaz

Provide facilities to Nawaz in line with former PM's stature: Shehbaz

Updated 3 hours ago
PTI in strong position to exploit weaknesses of opponents in NA-248

PTI in strong position to exploit weaknesses of opponents in NA-248

 Updated 5 hours ago
NA-129 (Lahore): A swing constituency?

NA-129 (Lahore): A swing constituency?

 Updated 5 hours ago
Nawaz should be granted same relief as Zardari: Pervaiz Rasheed

Nawaz should be granted same relief as Zardari: Pervaiz Rasheed

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM