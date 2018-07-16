Iranian CGS discusses regional security with COAS during visit to Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: The Chief of Staff (CGS) of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Dr Mohammad Bagheri met with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday.



Matters of mutual interest including regional security, defence cooperation and Pakistan-Iran border management were discussed in the meeting, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.



The COAS also emphasised on the need to further enhance military to military cooperation between the two Armed Forces.

The COAS further added, that enhanced Pakistan-Iran cooperation will have a positive impact on peace and security in the region.

The Iranian CGS also pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries and also condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

A suicide blast on Friday at a rally in Mastung martyred 149, including Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidate Nawab Siraj Raisani and wounded more than 180.