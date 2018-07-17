Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 17 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Police investigating attack on PML-N candidate Sheikh Aftab Ahmed

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jul 17, 2018

Sheikh Aftab Ahmed served as the federal minister for parliamentary affairs in the last government - File 

ATTOCK: Police are investigating an attack on former federal minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sheikh Aftab Ahmed. 

The vehicle of Ahmed, who is contesting the July 25 general election on a PML-N ticket from Attock, was fired at late Monday night after he was returning from an election meeting. 

Police said they have discovered three bullet holes on the vehicle.

Investigators also stated that Ahmed and his son, Salman Sarwar, were in the vehicle when the attack took place. 

The former minister was returning from an election meeting in Kamra village when the incident occurred. 

ANP leader Daud Achakzai injured in Chaman firing incident

Levies officials say incident happened in Alizai area of Balochistan's northwestern district Qilla Abdullah

Attock District Police Officer Hassan Asad Alvi said he had reached Ahmed’s house after the incident. 

He added that an investigation team comprising senior police officers has been formed to probe the incident.  

Sources had informed Geo News earlier that Ahmed's security was withdrawn a week ago.

The incident is the latest in a series of attacks on election candidates across the country. 

Also on Monday, Awami National Party (ANP) leader Daud Khan Achakzai was injured after unidentified persons opened fire on the guesthouse of party' candidate Zmrak Khan Achakzai in Chaman.

According to Levies officials, the firing incident occurred in Alizai area of Balochistan's northwestern district of Qilla Abdullah.

New video of Mastung election rally bombing surfaces as death toll hits 149

The BAP candidate can be seen meeting party workers and admirers and shaking their hands in the latest clip

Daud is the central vice president of ANP who was visiting Zmrak — the party's candidate from PB-21 constituency — when the attack took place. 

The spate of attacks on candidates contesting the upcoming polls began on July 10, when a bomb targeted a rally by ANP in Peshawar, martyring party leader Haroon Bilour along with 21 others.

An attack on a Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) convoy in Bannu on July 13 followed the tragic Peshawar incident. The attack claimed lives of at least four people, while 10 others were injured in the explosion. According to JUI-F leader Akram Khan Durrani, the blast took place near his jeep when he was passing through Haved Bazaar after addressing an election rally.

Later the same day, in what was one of the deadliest attacks in the country's history, Balochistan Awami Party candidate Nawab Siraj Raisani along with 148 others was martyred when a suicide bomber blew himself up during an election rally in Mastung's Darengarh area.

The intelligence and security agencies had warned of security threats in the run-up to the election on July 25 and said it will deploy more than 370,000 soldiers on polling day.

More From Election :

Residents protest outside MQM's Bahadurabad office after eviction notice

Residents protest outside MQM's Bahadurabad office after eviction notice

Updated 19 minutes ago
Police investigating attack on PML-N candidate Sheikh Aftab Ahmed

Police investigating attack on PML-N candidate Sheikh Aftab Ahmed

Updated 33 minutes ago
PML-N leader Sheikh Aftab escapes assassination attempt in Attock

PML-N leader Sheikh Aftab escapes assassination attempt in Attock

 Updated 9 hours ago
July 25 election being contested in environment of fear: Bilawal

July 25 election being contested in environment of fear: Bilawal

 Updated 11 hours ago
PML-N to introduce anti-rigging system during polls

PML-N to introduce anti-rigging system during polls

 Updated 12 hours ago
Shehbaz will not get his turn, claims Imran

Shehbaz will not get his turn, claims Imran

 Updated 12 hours ago
Ghani assures enhanced border security measures during Pakistan polls

Ghani assures enhanced border security measures during Pakistan polls

 Updated 13 hours ago
Political fever takes toll on poor equine in Karachi

Political fever takes toll on poor equine in Karachi

 Updated 14 hours ago
PPP asks ECP to take action against Khattak, Imran for hurling abuses

PPP asks ECP to take action against Khattak, Imran for hurling abuses

 Updated 17 hours ago
ECP determines punishments for negligence to duty by polling staff

ECP determines punishments for negligence to duty by polling staff

 Updated 18 hours ago
After 16 years, electoral activities allowed in NA-44

After 16 years, electoral activities allowed in NA-44

 Updated 20 hours ago
PTI in strong position to exploit weaknesses of opponents in NA-248

PTI in strong position to exploit weaknesses of opponents in NA-248

 Updated 22 hours ago
Nawaz should be granted same relief as Zardari: Pervaiz Rasheed

Nawaz should be granted same relief as Zardari: Pervaiz Rasheed

 Updated 22 hours ago
ANP leader Daud Achakzai injured in Chaman firing incident

ANP leader Daud Achakzai injured in Chaman firing incident

Updated yesterday
Forthcoming polls is between culture and ideologies, says Sirajul Haq

Forthcoming polls is between culture and ideologies, says Sirajul Haq

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM