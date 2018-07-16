Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jul 16 2018
By
GEO NEWS

ANP leader Daud Achakzai injured in Chaman firing incident

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jul 16, 2018

CHAMAN: Awami National Party (ANP) leader Daud Khan Achakzai was injured after unknown persons opened fire on the guest house of the party's candidate Zmrak Khan Achakzai in Chaman on Monday.   

According to Levies officials, the firing incident happened in Alizai area of Balochistan's northwestern district Qilla Abdullah. 

Daud is the central vice president of ANP who was visiting Zmrak — the party's candidate from PB-21 constituency — when unknown persons opened fire on the latter's guest house. 

The assailants fled the crime scene immediately after the incident took place. Police have cordoned off the area and a search operation is under way.

Nation mourns as death toll from Mastung blast rises to 131

Balochistan govt has announced two-day mourning after 128 people, including BAP candidate Siraj Raisani, were martyred in a suicide attack on Friday

The injured former senator was shifted to Quetta for medical treatment. 

The military has warned of security threats in the run-up to the election on July 25 and said it will deploy more than 370,000 soldiers on polling day.

Spate of attacks

This was the fourth terrorist attack on politicians. 

The spate of attacks on candidates contesting the upcoming polls began on July 10, when a bomb targeted a rally by ANP in Peshawar, martyring local party leader Haroon Bilour along with 21 others. 

An attack on a Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) convoy in Bannu on July 13 followed the tragic Peshawar incident. The Bannu incident claimed lives of at least four people, while 10 others were injured in the explosion. According to JUI-F leader Akram Khan Durrani, the blast took place near the tyre of his jeep when he was passing through Haved Bazaar after addressing an election rally. 

Later the same day, in what was one of the deadliest attacks in the country's history, Balochistan Awami Party candidate Nawab Siraj Raisani along with 131 others was martyred when a suicide bomber blew himself up during an election rally in Mastung's Darengarh area.

More From Election :

ECP determines punishments for negligence to duty by polling staff

ECP determines punishments for negligence to duty by polling staff

 Updated an hour ago
After 16 years, electoral activities allowed in NA-44

After 16 years, electoral activities allowed in NA-44

 Updated 3 hours ago
July 25 election being contested in environment of fear: Bilawal

July 25 election being contested in environment of fear: Bilawal

 Updated 4 hours ago
PTI in strong position to exploit weaknesses of opponents in NA-248

PTI in strong position to exploit weaknesses of opponents in NA-248

 Updated 5 hours ago
Nawaz should be granted same relief as Zardari: Pervaiz Rasheed

Nawaz should be granted same relief as Zardari: Pervaiz Rasheed

 Updated 5 hours ago
ANP leader Daud Achakzai injured in Chaman firing incident

ANP leader Daud Achakzai injured in Chaman firing incident

Updated 8 hours ago
Forthcoming polls is between culture and ideologies, says Sirajul Haq

Forthcoming polls is between culture and ideologies, says Sirajul Haq

 Updated 17 hours ago
Imran should refrain from politics during this time: Shehbaz Sharif

Imran should refrain from politics during this time: Shehbaz Sharif

 Updated 19 hours ago
Sharifs destroyed police in Punjab: Imran

Sharifs destroyed police in Punjab: Imran

Updated 20 hours ago
PM Mulk in Quetta as Mastung blast death toll rises to 149

PM Mulk in Quetta as Mastung blast death toll rises to 149

 Updated 21 hours ago
Pakistan's internal, external enemies behind Mastung attack: Imran

Pakistan's internal, external enemies behind Mastung attack: Imran

Updated yesterday
PPP shouldn't be pushed against the wall: Bilawal

PPP shouldn't be pushed against the wall: Bilawal

Updated yesterday
Voters’ wardrobe gets a political makeover

Voters’ wardrobe gets a political makeover

 Updated yesterday
Sindh government imposes ban on arms display till July 26

Sindh government imposes ban on arms display till July 26

 Updated yesterday
Nation mourns as death toll from Mastung blast rises to 131

Nation mourns as death toll from Mastung blast rises to 131

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM