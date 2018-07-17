Pending court cases delay printing of ballot papers in many constituencies

The ballot papers in many constituencies are yet to be printed due to the pending court cases pertaining to the candidates’ nomination papers, Geo News reported Tuesday. Photo: file

Only eight days are left for the upcoming General Election 2018, however, the ballot papers in many constituencies are yet to be printed due to the pending court cases pertaining to the candidates’ nomination papers, Geo News reported Tuesday.

The ballot papers of 36% constituencies of the national assembly and 26% constituencies of the provincial assemblies have yet to be printed, sources said.

Documents revealed that a total of 108 cases are pending in the courts; 41 cases of the National Assembly candidates, while 67 of the provincial assemblies.

Sindh was reported to have the highest number of pending cases at 81; 35 of NA nominations, while 46 of Sindh Assembly’s nominations.

In Punjab, five cases over NA nomination were pending, while 14 the provincial assembly. On the other hand, only one case on NA nomination was pending in Balochistan, while four in the provincial assembly.

No case was pending in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the process of printing ballot papers has been completed in the province, it was revealed.

Moreover, the hearing of PS-5 Kashmore-II case has been scheduled for July 24, a day before the general election. “If the decision in the case is not taken on time then it could threaten delay in polls in the constituency,” remarked an ECP official.

In Sindh, the cases are being heard on constituencies: NA-98 Shikarpur, NA-201 Larkana, NA-204 Ghotki, NA-206 Sukkur, NA-207 Sukkur, NA-208 Khairpur, NA-210 Khairpur, NA-98 Shikarpur, NA-201 Larkana, NA-204 Ghotki, NA-206 Sukkur, NA-207 Sukkur, NA-208 Khairpur, NA-210 Khairpur, NA-238 Malir, NA-240 Korangi Karachi, NA-241 Korangi Karachi, NA-245 Karachi East, NA-247 Karachi South, NA- 246 Karachi South, NA-250 Karachi West, NA-253 Karachi Central, NA-256 Karachi Central and NA-212 Naushero Feroz.

While the Sindh assemblies cases are being heard on Karachi constituencies of PS-95, PS-96, PS-99, PS-101, PS-106, PS-108, PS-109, PS-110, along with others including PS-117, PS-118, and PS-122.