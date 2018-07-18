MQM-P's Abdul Rauf Siddiqui steps down in favour of GDA counterpart for NA seat

NAWABSHAH: Abdul Rauf Siddiqui of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) stepped down Tuesday as a candidate for the National Assembly in favour of his Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) counterpart, Sardar Sher Mohammad Rind, Geo News reported.



Siddiqui was to contest the election from the NA-213 constituency, as a representative of the MQM-P. The competition, which narrowed down after his exit, now comprises Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Asif Ali Zardari and Dr Qadir Magsi of the Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party (STP), apart from Rind.



The MQM-P hopeful announced his withdrawal from the candidacy during a corner meeting last night in Nawabshah's Manoabad neighbourhood.

With this political alliance, he explained, Zardari will "surely be defeated".