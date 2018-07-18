Two operatives of MQM-London’s South Africa network arrested in Karachi: Rangers

KARACHI: Two operatives of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London’s (MQM-L) South Africa network were arrested on Wednesday during a joint raid conducted by Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police in Orangi Town.



“The suspects identified as Bilal and Arshad had planned on targeting candidates of opposing parties ahead of the July 25 polls,” a Rangers spokesperson said.

“Teams of target killers were formed in June by MQM-London’s South Africa network to sabotage peaceful elections by targeting political leaders,” the spokesperson added.

The Rangers spokesperson further said, “During initial investigations, the suspects confessed to receiving financial assistance from MQM-London.”

The arrests come a week before the July 25 polls.